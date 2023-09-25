Public and Media Relations Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Sports and Recreation Commission is seeking to recruit suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Engaging and Managing Media Relations on behalf of the Organization.

Conduct stakeholder engagement activities to establish positive stakeholder relations by acting as the Organization's representative on matters of relevance.

Manage SRC Website and Social Media pages by ensuring that SRC's social media channels/pages remain engaging, inviting, and active, including occasionally live tweeting from events and monitoring commentary on the institute.

Tracking media coverage and producing relevant reports.

Create and identify publicity opportunities for the organization through press releases and bulletins.

Positioning the organization as a responsible corporate citizen by implanting robust Corporate Social Responsibility programs.

Conduct press briefing and interviews

Crafting and issuing press releases, arranging interviews, and compiling press kits craft, produce and distribute brochures, magazines, and newsletters on behalf of the organization; and Keep employees abreast of

developments within the organization by distributing executive messages, prepare presentations and internal memos, and conduct meetings to share information.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Public Relations, Marketing, Journalism and Communication.

At least two years' experience in a similar position.

Team player with ability to engage with different stakeholders.

In-depth understanding of media within the sporting sector.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications and detailed curriculum vitae to: recruitment@src.co.zw

Deadline: 28 September 2023