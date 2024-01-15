Public Health Administration Management Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Start date: Candidate must be able to begin working within a reasonable period of time (4 weeks) of receipt of agency authorization and/or clearances/certifications or their candidacy may end.

Duties and Responsibilities

Under the supervision of the Public Health Administration Specialist, the incumbent serves as a Program Management Assistant (PMA) for CDC Zimbabwe.

The position provides administrative support to a branch (the Strategic Information, HIV Services or Laboratory Services) for branch staff travel management, routine/ad hoc branch meetings scheduling and meeting records taking, implementing partners (IPs) meetings, conference room booking and visitor access clearance.

The incumbent is responsible for branch specific procurement requests and transportation requests. Manages the branch calendar for meetings, events, site visits and leave.

Qualifications and Experience

Three years of administrative and customer service experience is required.

Education Requirements: Two years university studies are required.

Evaluations: Post may choose to add the phrase “This may be tested” after a language, skill, and/or ability. Review the VA template for specific information.

Language: English: Level 4 – Fluent; speaking/reading/writing, may include the ability to translate.

Skills And Abilities: