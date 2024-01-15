Public Health Administration Management Assistant (Harare)
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Start date: Candidate must be able to begin working within a reasonable period of time (4 weeks) of receipt of agency authorization and/or clearances/certifications or their candidacy may end.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Under the supervision of the Public Health Administration Specialist, the incumbent serves as a Program Management Assistant (PMA) for CDC Zimbabwe.
- The position provides administrative support to a branch (the Strategic Information, HIV Services or Laboratory Services) for branch staff travel management, routine/ad hoc branch meetings scheduling and meeting records taking, implementing partners (IPs) meetings, conference room booking and visitor access clearance.
- The incumbent is responsible for branch specific procurement requests and transportation requests. Manages the branch calendar for meetings, events, site visits and leave.
Qualifications and Experience
- Three years of administrative and customer service experience is required.
- Education Requirements: Two years university studies are required.
- Evaluations: Post may choose to add the phrase “This may be tested” after a language, skill, and/or ability. Review the VA template for specific information.
- Language: English: Level 4 – Fluent; speaking/reading/writing, may include the ability to translate.
Skills And Abilities:
- Proficiency in office computing skills for word processing, spread sheets, and internet/ email is required.
- Must have good customer service and time management skills, ability to work with all levels of staff, multi-task, organize and prioritize work.
- The jobholder should have minimum 30 words per minute keyboarding skill and have numerical skills that enable basic mathematical and statistical computations and/or using formulae in Excel.
- Must have good confidentiality, attention to detail, time management and planning skills.
- Ability to work as a team player in a multisector environment.
- Ability to communicate with internal and external contacts using a range of platforms (for example, telephone, email, or social media).
Job Knowledge:
- Knowledge of office administration procedures, customer service and office computer applications is required.
EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY (EEO):
The U.S. Mission provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation.
Qualifications: All applicants under consideration will be required to pass medical and security certifications.
How to Apply
Deadline: 23 January 2024
