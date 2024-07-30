Public Health Lecturer: Palliative Care, Nursing, Emergency Medical Care (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the vacant position that has risen at the Women’s University in Africa.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teach a full load for a full-time lecturer in Public Health and Health Sciences.

Coordinating academic activities for the Public Health and other Health Programmes.

Plan and delivering teaching curriculum courses for undergraduate and post graduate students.

Prepare course materials such as course outlines, homework assignments, and handouts.

Maintain student attendance records, grades, and other required records.

Plan, evaluate, and revise curricula, course content, and course materials and methods of instruction and continually improve courses and learning experiences for students when necessary.

Demonstrate and teach public health, patient care in the lecture room and in the community.

Orient students to the public health and community health care discipline, and demonstrate proper procedures and public health processes.

Supervise students' laboratory and clinical work.

Ensure that all course design and delivery comply with the quality standards and regulations of the University, ZIMCHE, the department and the profession.

Participate in student recruitment, registration, and placement activities.

Provide Community Service.

Perform any duties assigned by the Departmental Chairperson.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Science Degree in a Public Health or related health discipline from a recognised institution of higher learning.

Master’s Degree in Public Health or related health sciences discipline from a recognised institution of higher learning.

PhD in Public Health or a health sciences related discipline from a recognised institution of higher learning.

At least two (2) years teaching experience in a tertiary institution.

Should be well versed in the Heritage based Education 5.0 doctrine.

A self- starter who can work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit six (6) sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications including transcripts indicating the post applied for on the envelope by Friday 9 August 2024 to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resources & Administration)