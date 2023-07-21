Pindula|Search Pindula
Public Health Officer (Harare)

Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Jul. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

This position exists to provide a coordination role in the implementation and review of Airports Public Health management policies, procedures and practices to ensure achievement of the Organization’s objectives of implementing sustainable business practices.

Reports to: Chief Environment and Public Health Officer

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Coordinate the implementation of ACZ Public Health management policies and procedures.
  • Coordinate the implementation of best practices in Public Health Management at all Airports.
  • Ensure compliance to Public Health related regulations by all Airports.
  • Ensure adequate implementation of Public Health risk management. controls.
  • Coordinate continuous Airports Public Health risk management processes.
  • Ensure compliance to the Organisation’s Public Health Management Plan.
  • Analyse organisational systems, processes, activities and ensure compliance to ICAO, ACI, IATA recommendations on Public Health Management in aviation.
  • Ensure implementation of Public Health awareness programs at all business units.
  • Conduct Public Health process inspections and ensure timeous closure of non-conformances.
  • Prepare and timeously submit ad-hoc, weekly, monthly, annual performance reports.

Qualifications and Experience

  • BSc Honours Environmental Health, Public Health or equivalent.
  • MBA/ MSc in Environmental Health, Public Health or equivalent is an added advantage.
  • At least At least 6 years’ experience with 3 years’ experience in a similar role in aviation, mining, manufacturing or construction industry.

Skills & Competences:

  • Competence in IMS (ISO 9001, 14001, 45001) development and implementation.
  • Competence in IMS (ISO 9001, 14001, 45001) Systems Internal Auditing.
  • Project Management.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should submit their application letters with detailed CVs, and copies of academic and professional certificates to:

The Human Resources and Admin Director

Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

3rd level, International Building

Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport

Harare

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply for all positions.

Deadline: 28 July 2023

Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

CAAZ manages and develops eight airports in Zimbabwe, offering direct and fast access to the country's tourist resort areas. R G Mugabe International Airport is an international gateway into the capital city of Harare, the hub of commercial activity in the country.

