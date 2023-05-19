Pindula|
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)

Public Prosecutors x9

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)
May. 22, 2023
Job Description

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe invites applications form suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancies.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Prosecution of criminal cases in the Provincial and Regional Magistrates' Courts.
  • Providing legal advice to the Police and other law enforcement agents in the investigation of criminal cases.
  • Perusing crime dockets and advising law enforcement agents accordingly.
  • Making decisions regarding sufficiency of evidence and charges to be preferred.
  • Drafting criminal charges and case summaries.
  • Attending to bail and other court applications.
  • Assisting in the preparation of court rolls and management of cases set down for trial.
  • Appearing in court as the State's representative.
  • Any other duties that may be assigned by the District Public Prosecutor or Public Prosecutor in Charge.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Candidates must possess at least a recognised LLB Degree.
  • A Masters' Degree in Law shall be an added advantage.
  • Strong writing and verbal communication skills and high initiative.
  • Good interpersonal skills and ability to work as part of a team.
  • Integrity and fitness to hold public office.
  • Computer literacy shall be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons must deliver their application letters together with certified copies of birth certificate, National Identity Document, educational certificates and transcripts, professional qualifications and detailed curriculum vitae. The application letter should clearly state the preferred Province of Deployment. All applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary,

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe,

P. Bag CY7714 Causeway

Harare,

OR delivered to 101 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare 

NB: Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 22 May 2023

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) is a government agency that is responsible for combating crime and corruption. Our mandate is to institute and undertake criminal Prosecutions on behalf of the State.

Address: 101 Kwame Nkrumah Ave

Phone: +263242780933, +263242780950, +263242780758

Email: corporateaffairs@npa.gov.zw

