Public Relations Officer (Grade:12)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the vacant position that has arisen within Council. Candidate reports to the Town Secretary.

Duties and Responsibilities

Handling of public relations activities and publicity campaigns in liaison with Heads of Department.

Promoting the goodwill and image of Council.

Speaking publicly on interview, press conference and presentation.

Managing the Council's communication, risk and opportunities with different clients and stake holders.

Initiate and organise promotional events such as press conference, open day exhibitions, tours and visits.

Attending to complains and queries as Council's desk person and link with residents, rate payers, clients and stake holders.

Developing a media relations strategy.

Designing, writing and producing presentations, press release, articles, leaflets, in-house journals, reports, publicity broches and speeches.

Arranging all consultative meetings and community ogagement programs

Preparation of monthly and annual reports for the secretary.

Managing and updating Council' website, face book and all social media platforms.

Any other duties as assigned by the accounting officer.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree from a recognised University in Public Relations, Communications, Journalism, Media or equivalent is a must.

A post graduate qualifications in Public Relation / Media is an added advantage

At least three years' experience in Public Relations/ Media and Community engagement.

At least three years relevant work experience.

Must be highly computer literate.

Proficient in use of Cameras, audios and video recording devices.

Member of the recognised media board in Zimbabwe viii. No criminal record (A valid police clearance must be attached).

Core Competence:

Good research skills & exceptional analytical skills

Good written and oral communication

High level of creative energy and result oriented focus

Ability to identify communication related risks and opportunity

High level of computer proficiency and advanced web design skills

Sound knowledge of social media platform

Monitoring and updating website and social media platform

Featuring articles for the press and newsletter

Oversees all, publicity campaign for the Council.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of certified copies of academic and professional qualifications and traceable work experience should be forwarded to undersigned address:

The Town Secretary

Chiredzi Town Council

69 Inyati Drive

P.O Box 128

CHIREDZI

NB: The Council offers competitive remuneration commensurate with relevant qualifications and experience this however, will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 28 April 2023