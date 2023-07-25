Public Relations Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The position of a Public Relations Officer has arisen within the National Biotechnology Authority, and we hereby invite applications from suitably qualified individuals.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plans and prepares materials for exhibitions, workshops, newsletters and other public awareness activities.

Participates in exhibitions and workshops.

Develop and design media relation strategies that you sprint, broadcast online media.

Coordinates stakeholder`s training programmes and engage stakeholders training workshops.

Coordinates biotechnology clubs and science fair programs.

Collects information for monthly and annual reports, website and newsletters.

Create statements, press releases, speeches for the leaders of organisations and stories.

Writing press releases and other media communications to promote clients.

Track media coverage and follow industry trends.

Edit and update promotional material and publications (brochures, videos, social media posts and regalia).

Address enquiries from media and other parties.

Create and be ready to put into effect a crisis communication plan.

Any other duties that may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Public Relations/ Media / Marketing/ Communications.

A clean class 4 driver’s license.

At least 2 years working experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw, clearly labelled Public Relations Officer in the subject line.

Deadline: 28 July 2023