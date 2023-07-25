Pindula|Search Pindula
National Biotechnology Authority

Public Relations Officer (Harare)

National Biotechnology Authority
Jul. 28, 2023
Job Description

The position of a Public Relations Officer has arisen within the National Biotechnology Authority, and we hereby invite applications from suitably qualified individuals.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Plans and prepares materials for exhibitions, workshops, newsletters and other public awareness activities.
  • Participates in exhibitions and workshops.
  • Develop and design media relation strategies that you sprint, broadcast online media.
  • Coordinates stakeholder`s training programmes and engage stakeholders training workshops.
  • Coordinates biotechnology clubs and science fair programs.
  • Collects information for monthly and annual reports, website and newsletters.
  • Create statements, press releases, speeches for the leaders of organisations and stories.
  • Writing press releases and other media communications to promote clients.
  • Track media coverage and follow industry trends.
  • Edit and update promotional material and publications (brochures, videos, social media posts and regalia).
  • Address enquiries from media and other parties.
  • Create and be ready to put into effect a crisis communication plan.
  • Any other duties that may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in Public Relations/ Media / Marketing/ Communications.
  • A clean class 4 driver’s license.
  • At least 2 years working experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw, clearly labelled Public Relations Officer in the subject line.

Deadline: 28 July 2023

National Biotechnology Authority

.

