Public Relations Officer (Harare)
National Biotechnology Authority
Job Description
The position of a Public Relations Officer has arisen within the National Biotechnology Authority, and we hereby invite applications from suitably qualified individuals.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Plans and prepares materials for exhibitions, workshops, newsletters and other public awareness activities.
- Participates in exhibitions and workshops.
- Develop and design media relation strategies that you sprint, broadcast online media.
- Coordinates stakeholder`s training programmes and engage stakeholders training workshops.
- Coordinates biotechnology clubs and science fair programs.
- Collects information for monthly and annual reports, website and newsletters.
- Create statements, press releases, speeches for the leaders of organisations and stories.
- Writing press releases and other media communications to promote clients.
- Track media coverage and follow industry trends.
- Edit and update promotional material and publications (brochures, videos, social media posts and regalia).
- Address enquiries from media and other parties.
- Create and be ready to put into effect a crisis communication plan.
- Any other duties that may be assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Public Relations/ Media / Marketing/ Communications.
- A clean class 4 driver’s license.
- At least 2 years working experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants should submit their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw, clearly labelled Public Relations Officer in the subject line.
Deadline: 28 July 2023
National Biotechnology Authority
