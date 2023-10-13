Public Relations Officer x2 (Harare)
Job Description
We are looking for an enthusiastic, self–motivated, and committed individuals to join our Dynamic Team for the positions mentioned above.
The incumbents will be responsible to the Head of Corporate Communications.
Basic Function: Responsible for Corporate brand visibility and managing perception about the organization, stakeholder management including internal communication, event management, media liaison, and publicity.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develops relevant messages and articles for specific platforms.
- Coordinates press conferences and all media functions.
- Initiates and coordinates internal and external stakeholder engagement activities.
- Produces weekly, monthly, and quarterly bulletins and magazines.
- Co-ordinate and support corporate and departmental events.
- Identify and manage relevant stakeholders.
- Generates and manages all alternative media platforms including website.
- Coordinates the implementation of defined areas of corporate social investment.
- Monitors the media for TelOne and competition-related news and trends and keeps a library of all such articles.
- Completes related tasks as and when required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Media, Journalism; English and Communication or related.
- Must have 5 O’ Levels including English and Maths/Accounts.
- At least 2 years’ journalism experience is a must.
- At least a year’s public relations experience is an added advantage.
Competencies:
- Excellent writer.
- Good appreciation of current affairs.
- Good networking and interpersonal skills.
- Preparedness to work under pressure.
- Good command of the English language both written and spoken.
- Good computer and social media skills.
Other
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered for the above post, please apply using the following email: careers@telone.co.zw. Please note that Canvassing will disqualify applicants and communication will be made to shortlisted candidates only.
Deadline: 24 October 2023
Telone
TelOne Zimbabwe is a parastatal telecommunications company owned by the Zimbabwe government headquartered in Harare's Central Business District. It provides Voice, Internet and Data services and has a wide network distribution with infrastructure in almost every corner of this country.