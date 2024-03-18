Public Relations Officers Grade: D1 x2 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the above position in the Public Relations Unit. The incumbents will report to the Public Relations Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Advertises on behalf of the Public Relations media management.

Drafts press statements.

Organizes and supervises events for the Authority.

Liaises with clients and the public in general in promoting the good image of the organization.

Handles complaints and suggestions from the public as well as from the clients of the Authority.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Science or Business Administration degree in journalism, media studies. communications or any other related qualification.

Very good communication skills.

Two years’ relevant experience in a similar position or in the public relations field.

Experience in a marketing position would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Human Resources Manager