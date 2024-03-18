Public Relations Officers Grade: D1 x2 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the above position in the Public Relations Unit. The incumbents will report to the Public Relations Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Advertises on behalf of the Public Relations media management.
- Drafts press statements.
- Organizes and supervises events for the Authority.
- Liaises with clients and the public in general in promoting the good image of the organization.
- Handles complaints and suggestions from the public as well as from the clients of the Authority.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Science or Business Administration degree in journalism, media studies. communications or any other related qualification.
- Very good communication skills.
- Two years’ relevant experience in a similar position or in the public relations field.
- Experience in a marketing position would be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P.O Box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Email recruitment@zimparks.org.zw Or hand deliver to Head Office’s Registry Section.
Deadline: 22 March 2024
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw