Public Relations Student Attachee (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking a motivated tech-savvy Public Relations Student Intern to join our dynamic team of energy experts. This position offers an exciting opportunity to gain hands-on experience in public relations within the renewable energy industry. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of solar technology and demonstrate exceptional patience and customer care skills, as they will engage with clients and the community to promote our mission of sustainable energy solutions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in developing and implementing public relations strategies to enhance the company’s image and promote solar energy initiatives.

Create and manage content for social media platforms, ensuring alignment with our brand voice and messaging.

Support the preparation of press releases, newsletters, and other communication materials to inform stakeholders about company updates and solar energy benefits.

Engage with customers and the community, addressing inquiries and providing information about our products and services with patience and professionalism.

Monitor media coverage and public sentiment regarding solar energy and the company, providing insights to the marketing team.

Collaborate with team members on event planning and execution, including community outreach programs and educational workshops about solar energy.

Conduct research on industry trends and competitor activities to inform public relations strategies.

Assist in maintaining the company’s website and digital presence, ensuring that all information is current and engaging.

Qualifications and Experience

Currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Public Relations, Communications, Marketing, or a related field from an accredited university.

Ability to create eye-catching and attention-grabbing presentations, and advertisements and knowledge of graphics and media software an added advantage.

A foundational understanding of the solar industry is preferred.

Other

How to Apply

Send us a detailed email about yourself with a short write-up about how you would add value to our organization.

Apply via email to clamorerecruit@gmail.com ONLY