Publishing Attachees (Harare)

Job Description

Secondary Book Press (Pvt) Ltd is a leading independent publishing company supplying New Curriculum textbooks for primary and secondary schools in Zimbabwe.

This is an opportunity for students who require work experience to become more marketable. The position will allow the incumbents to gain relevant work experience in the field of Publishing. The incumbent will be reporting to the Head of Publishing Services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Commission authors and guide the book development process.

Brief authors clearly and in line with the approved concept, work with and support author teams for the duration of the writing period to ensure that content is well written and submitted on time.

Work thoroughly on the manuscript to ensure suitability of content, syllabus match, approach, language level and cultural sensitivity.

Read and review manuscripts from solicited and unsolicited authors.

Copy and content editing.

Edit chapters as authors complete them to evaluate style and structure and identify potential problems.

Effecting author and editor corrections.

Verify content and information.

Review and revise content for accuracy and quality, including spelling, grammar, punctuation, and syntax.

Proof reading books before signing off. Proofread and edit spelling, grammar, and style errors in manuscripts.

Fact check manuscripts for historical or technical accuracy.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a Degree in Publishing, English and Communication Skills or related.

Excellent command of English.

Good research skills.

Someone who is detail oriented.

Planning and organisation skills.

Knowledge of different software’s and applications.

Knowledge of InDesign is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

All interested and qualified candidates must email their application, current CVs, copies of educational or professional qualifications to: careers@secondarybookpress.co.zw,Clearly state the position you are applying for in the subject line of your email.