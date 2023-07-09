Publishing Attachees (Harare)
Job Description
Secondary Book Press (Pvt) Ltd is a leading independent publishing company supplying New Curriculum textbooks for primary and secondary schools in Zimbabwe.
This is an opportunity for students who require work experience to become more marketable. The position will allow the incumbents to gain relevant work experience in the field of Publishing. The incumbent will be reporting to the Head of Publishing Services.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Commission authors and guide the book development process.
- Brief authors clearly and in line with the approved concept, work with and support author teams for the duration of the writing period to ensure that content is well written and submitted on time.
- Work thoroughly on the manuscript to ensure suitability of content, syllabus match, approach, language level and cultural sensitivity.
- Read and review manuscripts from solicited and unsolicited authors.
- Copy and content editing.
- Edit chapters as authors complete them to evaluate style and structure and identify potential problems.
- Effecting author and editor corrections.
- Verify content and information.
- Review and revise content for accuracy and quality, including spelling, grammar, punctuation, and syntax.
- Proof reading books before signing off. Proofread and edit spelling, grammar, and style errors in manuscripts.
- Fact check manuscripts for historical or technical accuracy.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a Degree in Publishing, English and Communication Skills or related.
- Excellent command of English.
- Good research skills.
- Someone who is detail oriented.
- Planning and organisation skills.
- Knowledge of different software’s and applications.
- Knowledge of InDesign is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
All interested and qualified candidates must email their application, current CVs, copies of educational or professional qualifications to: careers@secondarybookpress.co.zw,Clearly state the position you are applying for in the subject line of your email.
Alternatively, you can drop CVs at Secondary Book Press head offices; 4th Floor, CABS CENTRE, 74 Jason Moyo, (Cnr Jason Moyo & 2nd Street), Harare
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Secondary Book Press is an independent publishing company that focuses on publishing books from Early Childhood Development (ECD) to Tertiary Level. It was established under Private Business Corporation (Chapter 24:11) with the aim of producing quality books that can help the education sector in Africa to grow to its full potential but it started trading in April 2018 after the invention of the New Curriculum in Zimbabwe.