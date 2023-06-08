Publishing Process Coordinator (Harare)

Job Description

Macmillan Education College Press is seeking to appoint a Publishing Process Coordinator to provides administrative support to the Publishing department. Make use of digital business process tools in line with the publishing support strategy. Liaises with external and internal stakeholders on submission and education departmental catalogue requirements and special projects.

Duties and Responsibilities

Attends author commissioning workshops to gather information required for contract origination.

Prepares contracts using approved templates, in accordance with publishing standards.

Reviews the accuracy of author and agency contracts.

Maintains a comprehensive archive of print and digital contracts in accordance with agreed naming and filing conventions.

Researches contracts data relating to rights management and coordinates findings between the HODs and Rights Manager.

Coordinates royalty compliance checks.

Monitors departmental operating expenditure spend to budget, resolves queries with the finance department, and advises relevant stakeholders where action is required.

Facilitate ministry submissions for all projects.

Liaises with Curriculum Development and Technical Services with any queries relating to specific submission requirements.

Updates and maintains educational data records and meta data on Syspro.

Audits publishing repository for complete projects to ensure compliance with agreed standards.

Liaises with the regional support team in such a manner as to foster innovation and technological excellence.

Interprets management reporting requirements, designs and develops appropriate tools for automation.

Prepares and formats meeting agendas on the appropriate template and then takes, disseminates and archives accurate minutes.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree or Diploma in business studies or administration.

Certified MS Excel training.

2 years in business administration or a related field.

Computer literacy: MS Word, Excel, Outlook (Advanced level) & MS PowerPoint (Intermediate level); Google Drive suite (Basic level).

Excellent organizational and time management skills: Ability to work under pressure; filter information and assess priorities with conflicting demands and busy work periods.

Intermediate data analysis skills.

Intermediate research skills.

Project management ability.

Excellent oral and written communication skills and ability.

Thoroughness, attention to detail and accuracy are essential.

Diligent and reliable.

Other

At College Press, we are committed to creating a great working environment which includes the benefits you receive, opportunities for you to develop your skills and ways to get to know your colleagues.

Support networks that focus on fostering dialogue around diversity, community building, advice and advocacy.

Wellbeing initiatives to support in maintaining a healthy work life balance.

24-hour access to our learning and development platform Leap and LinkedIn Learning to help develop your skills.

Further details regarding benefits and hybrid working will be discussed during the interview process.

At College Press, we value the diversity of our teams and work to build an inclusive culture, where people are treated fairly and can bring their differences to work and thrive. We empower our colleagues and value their diverse perspectives as we strive to attract, nurture and develop the very best talent.

How to Apply

Deadline: 13 June 2023