Pump Fitter (Chipinge)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the above vacancy that has arisen in the Irrigation department. The successful applicants will report to the Pump Operations and Maintenance Foreman.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assembling of all estate pumps and steel fabrication.
- Maintenance of all estate pumps and reporting mechanical defects and areas which need attendance.
- Routine maintenance and installation of pumps, pipes, compressors and mechanical equipments.
- Responsible for the interpretation of drawings and blueprints.
- Repairing pumps and maintaining a clean work area.
- Keeping proper records of machine changed parts.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Certificate in machine shop engineering.
- Class 1 fitter and turner qualification (including Machining).
- At least 3 years post apprentice experience working with valves, pumps and pipes.
- Good trouble shooting and problem-solving skills, with high knowledge of safe working standards and housekeeping.
- Ability to read and interpret user manuals and drawings correctly.
- Experience in irrigation and water estates is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested persons should submit written applications clearly marked the position being applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and scanned certified copies of both academic and professional qualifications to:
Human Resources Manager Agric
GreenFuel, Chisumbanje
Or energy.mutakaya@greenfuel.co.zw
Or Whatsapp 0779 012 820
Deadline: 20 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Green Fuel
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.