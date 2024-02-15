Pump Fitter (Chipinge)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the above vacancy that has arisen in the Irrigation department. The successful applicants will report to the Pump Operations and Maintenance Foreman.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assembling of all estate pumps and steel fabrication.

Maintenance of all estate pumps and reporting mechanical defects and areas which need attendance.

Routine maintenance and installation of pumps, pipes, compressors and mechanical equipments.

Responsible for the interpretation of drawings and blueprints.

Repairing pumps and maintaining a clean work area.

Keeping proper records of machine changed parts.

Qualifications and Experience

National Certificate in machine shop engineering.

Class 1 fitter and turner qualification (including Machining).

At least 3 years post apprentice experience working with valves, pumps and pipes.

Good trouble shooting and problem-solving skills, with high knowledge of safe working standards and housekeeping.

Ability to read and interpret user manuals and drawings correctly.

Experience in irrigation and water estates is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit written applications clearly marked the position being applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and scanned certified copies of both academic and professional qualifications to:

Human Resources Manager Agric