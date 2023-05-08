Pump Fitter

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienved candidates to fill the above post which will be responsible for the maintenance, servicing, repair and rebuilding of Estate Pumps and other mechanical accessories as instructed.

Location: Chiredzi

Duties and Responsibilities

Assembling of all Estate pumps and steel fabrication.

Maintenance of all Estate pumps and reporting mechanical issues and areas which need attendance to supervisors

Routine maintenance and installation of pumps, pipes, compressors and mechanical equipments.

Responsible for interpreting of drawings and blueprints.

Repairing pumps and maintaining a clean work area.

Keeping proper records of machine changed parts.

Qualifications and Experience

National Certificate in Machine shop Engineering.

Class 1 Fitter and Turner (including Machining).

At least 3years post apprentice experience working with valves, pumps and pipes.

Good trouble shooting and problem solving skills, with high knowledge of safe working standards and housekeeping.

Ability to read and interpret user manuals and drawings correctly.

Ability to work with minimum or no supervision.

Experience in irrigation and water estates is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit written applications clearly marked the position being applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and scanned certified copies of both academic and professional qualifications to: energy.mutakaya@greenfuel.co.zw and shepherd.muswapo@greenfuel.co.zw

Or Whatsapp 0779 012 820

Deadline: 19 May 2023