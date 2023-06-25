Purchasing Assistant

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sourcing quotations from reputable suppliers and negotiating discounts and payment terms.

Ensure the company obtains goods at competitive prices.

Suppliers list management.

Inventory management.

Any other work delegated by the Purchasing and logistics manager.

Qualifications and Experience

Purchasing and supply chain degree or any equivalent qualification.

Class 4 driver’s license.

Should have 5 years working experience in a similar position.

Mine environment experience will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please email CV’s to: ronaldmadhara1@gmail.com

Deadline: 26 June 2023

Feedback