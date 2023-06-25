Purchasing Assistant

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Sourcing quotations from reputable suppliers and negotiating discounts and payment terms.
- Ensure the company obtains goods at competitive prices.
- Suppliers list management.
- Inventory management.
- Any other work delegated by the Purchasing and logistics manager.
Qualifications and Experience
- Purchasing and supply chain degree or any equivalent qualification.
- Class 4 driver’s license.
- Should have 5 years working experience in a similar position.
- Mine environment experience will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
If interested please email CV’s to: ronaldmadhara1@gmail.com
Deadline: 26 June 2023
Kamativi Mining Company
Browse Jobs
The Kamativi mine is one of the largest tin mines in Zimbabwe. The mine is located in western Zimbabwe in Matabeleland North Province. The Kamativi mine has reserves amounting to 100 million tonnes of tin ore grading 0.28% tin thus resulting 0.28 million tonnes of tin.
Related Jobs
Fossil Contracting
Procurement Officer (Harare)
Deadline: