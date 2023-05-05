Pyrometallurgy: Staff Development Fellow

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above full-time post.

Faculty Of Engineering And Geosciences – Zvishavane Campus.

Department Of Metallurgical And Materials Engineering.

Please note that the duties and responsibilities of a Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor and Professor are grouped into 5 main categories which are:

Teaching – the incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or Faculty guidelines and standards.

University Service and Community engagement – the incumbent should participate in all Department, Faculty/School and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.

Research – the incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization which benefits both the students and the University.

Innovations – leading to tangible products and services.

Industrialisation –through commercialisation of products.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate must be capable of teaching modules in Pyrometallurgy (Ferrous and Non Ferrous), Refractories, Metallurgical Thermodynamics and related fields.

The candidate should also be capable of assisting undergraduate students and assess students on Work Related Learning.

Qualifications and Experience

A first degree in Metallurgical Engineering with at least a 2.1 pass.

A good pass (at least a 2.1) in Pyrometallurgy or any related modules.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource

The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.

NB: nly short- listed candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 05 May 2023