Quality Analyst (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The organisation is looking for a Quality Analyst to join the SHEQ department. The individual will be responsible for ensuring production of and delivery of quality products through process control checks and timely analysis of incoming raw material, in-process material and finished products.

Reporting To : Quality Controller.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sampling and analyzing incoming raw and packaging materials, in-process material, finished products, effluent water and boiler water.

Monitoring the production process to ensure adherence to laid down quality procedures and standard practices.

Ensuring that products meet specified customer requirements/specifications before dispatch.

Preparing reports of the analysis results and giving feedback to respective departments.

Ensuring proper handling and functioning of laboratory equipment.

Preparing analytical reagents and managing stock of chemicals/reagents in the laboratory.

Assisting production personnel in solving quality and other related problems.

Ensuring maintenance of housekeeping standards in the factory as well maintaining a clean and safe laboratory all times.

Conducting non-routine investigative analysis as required and giving feedback to the requesting departments.

Assisting in research, product development and evaluation of existing products to ensure that they meet customer needs and expectations.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a National Diploma in Applied Chemistry/Food Science/Applied Biology and

Biochemistry/Chemical Technology/Biotechnology/Laboratory Technology or equivalent.

Experience: At least two years of experience in a similar position, preferably in the FMCG sector.

Knowledge of: Strong knowledge of chemicals, knowledge of quality control procedures and laboratory

standards, knowledge of mathematics, data analysis and statistical methods

Skills: Research skills, good analytical skills, ability to work independently, ability to work under

pressure, attention to detail and accuracy, good written and oral communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Remuneration: Negotiable