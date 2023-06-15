Job Description

QUALITY ASSURANCE DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post. Gwanda State University is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates and differently abled people are encouraged to apply.

Under the general direction of the Quality Assurance Director, the Quality Assurance Analyst will collaborate on the design of research and conduct statistical analysis related to a wide-range of academic and non-academic institutional data for quality assurance and enhancement purposes and will report findings and provide information to academic and executive leadership regarding results and outcomes.

Duties and Responsibilities

Lead the design, collection and analysis of academic and non-academic datasets connected to quality assurance surveys and evaluations to ensure effective evaluation and formulation of quality enhancement plans.

Develop models for analysis of historical trends and projection of future trends.

Conduct in-depth statistical analyses of quality assurance data across the Education 5.0 model pillars.

Interact with executive leadership, academic faculty, professionals and staff to determine quality assurance and enhancement research project goals and needs; review outcomes and develop reports to ensure all projects are fully and successfully completed.

Schedule, plan, coordinate and review project activities related to institutional research, academic and organisational data for quality assurance and enhancement.

Develop and produce written and oral presentations for campus and University administration and external agencies.

Responsible for the gathering, maintenance, compilation, analysis and reporting on institutional data for quality assurance and enhancement.

Gather and analyse similar data for peer and other external institutions for comparative and benchmark analyses.

Lead the design and implementation of data management and quality control procedures, including technical manuals to support cross-training within department and across the University.

Keep pace with the evolution of statistical analyses and software applications.

Lead knowledge transfer via cross-training within department.

Serve as a resource to other members of the department and across the University, including training, mentoring and quality control.

Qualifications and Experience

Holder of a Master’s degree in Operations Research and Statistics, Statistics, Data Mining, Data Analytics or Mathematics and\ with Statistics.

Holder of a Bachelor’s degree in Operations Research and Statistics, Statistics, Data Mining, Data Analytics or Mathematics and\ with Statistics.

Five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language and Mathematics.

Two (2) years post qualification experience in research data/ analysis.

Working experience at a Higher Education institution will be an advantage.

Knowledge of the Education 5.0 model.

Experience in using statistical software, such as: SPSS, SAS, or other statistical software to include Open Source software.

Appreciation of Higher Education quality assurance systems.

Proven ability to work with various databases to query, extract and analyse data preferred.

Demonstrated ability to write academic reports and other technical documents including summary information, as well as high-level interpretations and conclusions.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023