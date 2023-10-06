Quality Assurance and Enhancement Officer (Sciences)

The incumbent will be a key team player for the Gwanda State University to maintain accreditation with various accreditation bodies such as the ZIMCHE and to also gain and maintain accreditation with other professional, statutory and regulatory bodies at national, regional and international levels. Furthermore, the incumbent will take a lead in the development, implementation, monitoring and review of QAE procedures. Also, the Quality Assurance and Enhancement Officer will be responsible for ensuring the administration and accurate and appropriate recording and storage of QAE records and associated documentation and provision of administrative support to the Gwanda State University QAE structures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Development of fit for purpose QAE policies and procedures and monitor implementation and effectiveness of same.

Coordinate and oversee the process for periodic reviews and evaluations, and ensure correct processes are implemented in this regard in line with the Gwanda State University QAE protocols;

Act as Secretary to Quality Assurance and Enhancement Committee and/or designated sub-committees.

Manage administration associated with (i) Institutional Audits to include support of the institutional review process and the completion of institutional self-evaluation; (ii) Academic Programmes Accreditation to include new programme validations and programmatic reviews) to include serving as desk reviewer for all programme validations and reviews.

Implement the annual Quality Assurance Handbook evaluation and review process.

Manage the process of ensuring the accuracy of information received and the communication of same post validation / review process.

Liaise with the relevant Heads of Units who are part of the Gwanda State University QAE Structure.

Undertake an annual audit and reconciliation of active programmes for notification to QQI.

Establish, monitor and maintain a central library of documentation pertaining to the QAE activities and ensure the consistent application of a robust version control process.

Act as a point of contact and communication conduit with validating/accreditation bodies as required.

Provide guidance in the development, implementation, monitoring and review of QAE procedures, including in developing and delivering training and information sessions for staff.

Keep an accurate record of all approvals and dates in which they are due for their next review.

Maintain the External Examiner Register, and liaise with External Examiners as required and appropriate, including supporting the external examiner induction process.

Any other such duty as deemed commensurate with the role.

Qualifications and Experience

Five ‘O’ Levels including Mathematics and English, and a

BSc Degree in a Life or Natural Science discipline that directly or closely identifies with the GSU academic provisions.

MSc Degree in a Life or Natural Science discipline that directly or closely identifies with the Gwanda State University academic provisions.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 13 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message