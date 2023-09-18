Quality Assurance Auditor

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

The person will work under the supervision of the Director, Quality Assurance and shall superintend and handle activities relating to Internal Quality Assurance Departmental Audits and review implementation of the quality assurance standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide quality assurance auditing services.

Develop and/ or reviews and manage quality assurance audits tools, procedures and systems.

Revise and verify quality standards in line with the national, regional and international quality assurance frameworks.

Establish and implement an internal quality assurance audit internal plan controls to enhance compliance regulatory requirements.

Establish and/review quality assurance auditing structures.

Conduct quality assurance formative and summative audits to ensure compliance with and adherence to both University and national standards.

Generate audit reports.

Follow up audit on implementation of audits recommendations.

Investigate quality assurance issues through audits/spot-checks and verify the quality of services/ products.

Study, evaluate and assess standards of equipment operations, product process specifications and other related issues to ensure better quality standards.

Responsible for your own continuing self-development.

Notify a more senior member of staff of any errors or concerns at the earliest opportunity.

Undertake other duties not specifically stated above, which from time to time are necessary for the effective performance of the department’s business without altering the nature or level of responsibility involved.

Perform any other related duties as may be assigned by the Director.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a Master’s degree in Measurement, assessment and evaluation or Quality Management in Education or Curriculum studies, or Pedagogics or computer science with plus an education certificate, or accounting with education certificate e.g. post graduate Diploma in education (PGDE) or Post graduate Diploma in Tertiary Education (PGDTE).

An Honours degree in Education or related fields.

Effective computer and data analytics skills.

A PhD in Education or in a related field is an added advantage.

At least three (3) years of relevant working experience.

Experience working in a university set up is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.