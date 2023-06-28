Quality Assurance Director

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop, implement, and manage a comprehensive quality assurance program that supports the University’s strategic plan, mission, and goals.

Establish and maintain quality assurance standards and procedures, including assessment, evaluation, and reporting of quality metrics.

Work collaboratively with academic and administrative departments to support continuous improvement efforts using data analysis, best practices, and bench marking.

Provide leadership and guidance to faculty and staff on matters related to quality assurance and continuous improvement.

Serve as the primary liaison with external accreditation agencies including the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) and ensure compliance with accrediting standards.

Coordinate the process of accreditation of academic programmes and ensure that proposals for new programs, reviews of existing programs, and changes to existing programs meet the requirements of Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE).

Ensure that proposals for new programs, reviews of existing programs, and changes to existing programs meet the requirements of ZIMCHE and the Institutional Quality Assurance Standards.

Conduct regular audits of academic and administrative departments to ensure compliance with policies and procedures.

Develop and deliver training programs on quality assurance and continuous improvement methods and techniques.

Participate in the development and implementation of policies and procedures related to risk management and compliance.

Engage the CUZ community to ensure delivery of the University’s overall quality assurance program.

Ensure sustainable quality assurance and sustainable delivery of services by the University.

Perform any other duties related to Quality Assurance as may be assigned from time to time by the Vice Chancellor.

Qualifications and Experience

A Doctoral degree.

At least two (2) years of experience in Teaching, Research, and Community engagement preferably at Associate Professor Level or above.

At least five (5) years at the senior management level such as a Dean of Faculty or Chairperson of a Department.

Demonstrate leadership experience in higher education quality promotion and assurance.

Evidence of in-depth and extensive knowledge of higher education and related quality assurance policies, processes, and issues.

Evidence of competence in qualitative and quantitative data analysis and excellent report writing skills.

Research record (consonant with the level of appointment).

Experience in developing and implementing quality assurance programs.

Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.

Strong interpersonal, communication, and leadership skills.

Ability to work collaboratively with diverse groups of stakeholders.

Experience managing a team of professionals.

Project management qualification will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Please send scanned copies in a single continuous file of each of your application letter, curriculum vitae, certified copies of educational certificates, National ID, and details of contactable referees to: careers@cuz.ac.zw, Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.