Quality Assurance Directorate Institutional Analyst

Collect and analyse institutional data for quality improvement.

Design various assessment instruments.

Be involved in research, innovation and Industrialisation activities.

Be actively involved in University and Community service.

Advise the University on quality assurance matters.

Perform any other duty related to the directorate.

Qualifications and Experience

A Master’s Degree in Operation Research and Statistics, Statistics, Economics, Monitoring and Evaluation and/or any related qualification.

A good related undergraduate degree passed with at least a 2.1 grade or equivalent.

At least one year working experience at a Higher Education institution.

A very strong appreciation of statistics, data collection and data analysis.

Very good report writing skills.

A qualification in Higher Education would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw

The application should consist of the application letter, Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, birth certificate and National Identity Card.

The Application letter should be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Lupane State University

P O Box 170

Lupane

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 04 August 2023