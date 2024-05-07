Quality Assurance, Monitoring And Evaluation Analyst

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Reporting to the QA Director, the QA Monitoring and Evaluation Analyst will work closely with staff in the QA department and others in the University for the continuous Improvement of the quality of goods and services provided in the academic and support sectors of the University.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for the promotion of evaluation standards, quality assurance/control and capacity development in the University.

Assist in developing and implementing a robust monitoring and evaluation system for tracking the alignment of the University’s performance to the established strategic aspirations and regulatory framework.

Encourage the use of innovative, simple, gender-sensitive and systemic monitoring and evaluation tools to generate valuable data.

Collaborates and coordinates with different categories of stakeholders on monitoring and evaluation issues including management of risk and compliance with relevant regulations and policies.

Identifying areas of improvement and provide recommendations to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness.

Facilitates knowledge building and knowledge sharing in the area of monitoring and evaluation;

Participate in quality assurance research, generating and building data repositories for decision-making within the University.

Ensuring that appropriate information, communication activities and programmes related to quality assurance activities carried out in the University.

Contributes to annual or programme-specific planning and reporting from the viewpoint of monitoring benchmarks and results.

Follows up on implementation of evaluation recommendations and ensures the optimal use of evaluations by providing guidance in preparation for timely management response to all mandatory evaluations.

Ensures that evaluation outcomes and recommendations are captured and used for continuous improvement.

Identifies and formulates lessons learned and best practices from evaluations and studies to be integrated into the broader result and knowledge management system of the University

Compiling the periodic departmental monitoring and evaluation reports.

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Quality Assurance Director.

Qualifications and Experience

A foundation Bachelor’s degree in Business or Educational Administration, Monitoring and Evaluation, Economics, Social Sciences, Development Studies, International Relations, Political Science, Public Administration, or related fields.

A Master’s degree in the above fields.

At least three (3) years of relevant post-qualification experience.

Proven experience in monitoring and evaluation and/or data and information analysis and/or management advisory services or a similar role.

Experience of working in a Higher and Tertiary institution is an added advantage.

The QA Monitoring and Evaluation Analyst should have the following skills and attributes: