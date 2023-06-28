Quality Assurance Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in the development, implementation, and management of a comprehensive quality assurance program that supports the University’s strategic plan, mission, and goals.

Support the establishment and maintenance of quality assurance standards and procedures, including assessment, evaluation, and reporting of quality metrics.

Work collaboratively with academic and administrative departments to support continuous improvement efforts using data analysis, best practices, and bench marking.

Assist in the preparation of reports related to quality assurance activities and outcomes.

Participate in the development and delivery of training programs on quality assurance and continuous improvement methods and techniques.

Conduct audits of academic and administrative departments to ensure compliance with policies and procedures.

Assist in the management of external accreditation processes and ensure compliance with accrediting standards.

Provide support to academic and administrative departments on matters related to quality assurance and continuous improvement.

Assist in the development and implementation of sustainable policies and procedures related to risk management and compliance.

Perform any other duties assigned by the Quality Assurance Director.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in a related field required, master’s preferred.

2+ years of experience in quality assurance or related field in higher education.

Demonstrated knowledge of quality assurance principles and practices.

Experience in supporting the development and implementation of quality assurance programs.

Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to work collaboratively with diverse groups of stakeholders.

Project management qualification will be an advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Please send scanned copies in a single continuous file of each of your application letter, curriculum vitae, certified copies of educational certificates, National ID, and details of contactable referees to: careers@cuz.ac.zw, Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.