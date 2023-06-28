Quality Assurance Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in the development, implementation, and management of a comprehensive quality assurance program that supports the University’s strategic plan, mission, and goals.
- Support the establishment and maintenance of quality assurance standards and procedures, including assessment, evaluation, and reporting of quality metrics.
- Work collaboratively with academic and administrative departments to support continuous improvement efforts using data analysis, best practices, and bench marking.
- Assist in the preparation of reports related to quality assurance activities and outcomes.
- Participate in the development and delivery of training programs on quality assurance and continuous improvement methods and techniques.
- Conduct audits of academic and administrative departments to ensure compliance with policies and procedures.
- Assist in the management of external accreditation processes and ensure compliance with accrediting standards.
- Provide support to academic and administrative departments on matters related to quality assurance and continuous improvement.
- Assist in the development and implementation of sustainable policies and procedures related to risk management and compliance.
- Perform any other duties assigned by the Quality Assurance Director.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in a related field required, master’s preferred.
- 2+ years of experience in quality assurance or related field in higher education.
- Demonstrated knowledge of quality assurance principles and practices.
- Experience in supporting the development and implementation of quality assurance programs.
- Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Ability to work collaboratively with diverse groups of stakeholders.
- Project management qualification will be an advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Please send scanned copies in a single continuous file of each of your application letter, curriculum vitae, certified copies of educational certificates, National ID, and details of contactable referees to: careers@cuz.ac.zw, Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 07 July 2023
Catholic University of Zimbabwe (CUZ)
The Catholic University of Zimbabwe is a Catholic Church affiliated university established in 1999 in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital city. The Catholic University of Zimbabwe provides Holistic education in a christian environment in its Teaching, Research and Service programs to all irrespective of Religion, Nationality or any other designation.