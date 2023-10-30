Quality Assurance Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Reporting to the Factory Manager, the Quality Assurance Officer will be responsible for a wide range of tasks including revealing the quality products, conducting tests, and monitoring the production process.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing the quality of all products.

Implementing quality system procedures as per the approved standards.

Conducting spot checks on components for conformity purposes before they are sent to the next production stage.

Training machine operators on quality issues in various stages of production.

Contributing to Research and Development of new products.

Liaising with the Research and Development department and suggest ways of improving.

Checking on all materials used in production to see if they are of good quality.

Certifying the quality of finished products for invoicing.

Qualifications and Experience

A diploma in Quality Assurance or equivalent.

A minimum of three (3) years working experience in a similar position.

Computer literate.

Good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 31 October 2023