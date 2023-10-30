Quality Assurance Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Reporting to the Factory Manager, the Quality Assurance Officer will be responsible for a wide range of tasks including revealing the quality products, conducting tests, and monitoring the production process.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Managing the quality of all products.
- Implementing quality system procedures as per the approved standards.
- Conducting spot checks on components for conformity purposes before they are sent to the next production stage.
- Training machine operators on quality issues in various stages of production.
- Contributing to Research and Development of new products.
- Liaising with the Research and Development department and suggest ways of improving.
- Checking on all materials used in production to see if they are of good quality.
- Certifying the quality of finished products for invoicing.
Qualifications and Experience
- A diploma in Quality Assurance or equivalent.
- A minimum of three (3) years working experience in a similar position.
- Computer literate.
- Good communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.
Deadline: 31 October 2023
Teecherz Home & Office
