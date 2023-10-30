Pindula|Search Pindula
Teecherz Home & Office

Quality Assurance Officer (Harare)

Teecherz Home & Office
Oct. 31, 2023
Job Description

Reporting to the Factory Manager, the Quality Assurance Officer will be responsible for a wide range of tasks including revealing the quality products, conducting tests, and monitoring the production process.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Managing the quality of all products.
  • Implementing quality system procedures as per the approved standards.
  • Conducting spot checks on components for conformity purposes before they are sent to the next production stage.
  • Training machine operators on quality issues in various stages of production.
  • Contributing to Research and Development of new products.
  • Liaising with the Research and Development department and suggest ways of improving.
  • Checking on all materials used in production to see if they are of good quality.
  • Certifying the quality of finished products for invoicing.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A diploma in Quality Assurance or equivalent.
  • A minimum of three (3) years working experience in a similar position.
  • Computer literate.
  • Good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 31 October 2023

Teecherz Home & Office

Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.

