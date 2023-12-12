Quality Assurance/ Quality Controller Engineer (Harare)
Fossil Contracting
Job Description
A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen in its structures:
The incumbent reports to the QA/QC Manager and He/she shall be responsible for the following duties:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for QA/QC documents of the complete project, including calibration certificates, test results, inspection requests, non-compliance reports and site instruction/observations, permanent materials delivered, and other important QA/QC documents.
- Carry out inspection and checking for all quality related procedures in the site and ensure activity at the site are as per approved method statement and inspection test plan.
- Review the quality of all materials at the site, ensure compliance with all project specifications and quality, and collaborate with the department for all material procurement and quality materials.
- Supervise the effective implementation of all test and inspection schedules, ensure adherence to all procedures, and coordinate with various teams to perform quality audits on processes.
- Assist employees in ensuring knowledge of all quality standards, ensure compliance with all quality manuals and procedures, and collaborate with sub-contractors and suppliers to maintain the quality of all systems.
- Raise NCs for all non-conforming products and services and ensure the root cause analysis is done effectively and correctly.
- Coordinate with the Client representative and Site Engineer for Inspection and meeting about quality problems including the closure of Non-Compliance Report.
- To ensure all records are filed once inspections have been done and approval received.
- Ensure all quality control documentation is signed off by relevant site personnel and sub-contractors.
- Ensure technical team produces Project Quality Plan, Method Statements and Quality Control Plans and these get approved.
- Accurately communicate inspection findings to the PM, QA/QC Manager, QA/QC Internal Auditor, Site Agents, and Site Engineers.
- Ensure compliance with IMS standards and systems.
- Ensure relevant status lists are accurate and up to date.
- Monthly and weekly QA/QC reports by the 30th of each month and every Monday respectively to QA/QC Manager.
- Attend site quality meetings and play an active role in promoting and implementing quality assurance.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering or HND in Civil Engineering.
- Minimum 3 years of QA/QC experience.
- Certification in standard quality management system preferred.
- Experience in international quality standards such as ISO 9001.
- High proficiency in MS Office.
- Strong interpersonal, organizational, problem-solving skills.
- Innovative and detail-oriented.
- Outstanding written and verbal communication skills.
- Clean class 4 drivers’ license.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their CVS (Indicating title) to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw or humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 15 December 2023
