Quality Assurance/ Quality Controller Engineer (Harare)

Job Description

A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen in its structures:

The incumbent reports to the QA/QC Manager and He/she shall be responsible for the following duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for QA/QC documents of the complete project, including calibration certificates, test results, inspection requests, non-compliance reports and site instruction/observations, permanent materials delivered, and other important QA/QC documents.

Carry out inspection and checking for all quality related procedures in the site and ensure activity at the site are as per approved method statement and inspection test plan.

Review the quality of all materials at the site, ensure compliance with all project specifications and quality, and collaborate with the department for all material procurement and quality materials.

Supervise the effective implementation of all test and inspection schedules, ensure adherence to all procedures, and coordinate with various teams to perform quality audits on processes.

Assist employees in ensuring knowledge of all quality standards, ensure compliance with all quality manuals and procedures, and collaborate with sub-contractors and suppliers to maintain the quality of all systems.

Raise NCs for all non-conforming products and services and ensure the root cause analysis is done effectively and correctly.

Coordinate with the Client representative and Site Engineer for Inspection and meeting about quality problems including the closure of Non-Compliance Report.

To ensure all records are filed once inspections have been done and approval received.

Ensure all quality control documentation is signed off by relevant site personnel and sub-contractors.

Ensure technical team produces Project Quality Plan, Method Statements and Quality Control Plans and these get approved.

Accurately communicate inspection findings to the PM, QA/QC Manager, QA/QC Internal Auditor, Site Agents, and Site Engineers.

Ensure compliance with IMS standards and systems.

Ensure relevant status lists are accurate and up to date.

Monthly and weekly QA/QC reports by the 30th of each month and every Monday respectively to QA/QC Manager.

Attend site quality meetings and play an active role in promoting and implementing quality assurance.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering or HND in Civil Engineering.

Minimum 3 years of QA/QC experience.

Certification in standard quality management system preferred.

Experience in international quality standards such as ISO 9001.

High proficiency in MS Office.

Strong interpersonal, organizational, problem-solving skills.

Innovative and detail-oriented.

Outstanding written and verbal communication skills.

Clean class 4 drivers’ license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVS (Indicating title) to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw or humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com