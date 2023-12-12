Pindula|Search Pindula
Fossil Contracting

Quality Assurance/ Quality Controller Engineer (Harare)

Fossil Contracting
Dec. 15, 2023
Job Description

A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen in its structures:

The incumbent reports to the QA/QC Manager and He/she shall be responsible for the following duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Responsible for QA/QC documents of the complete project, including calibration certificates, test results, inspection requests, non-compliance reports and site instruction/observations, permanent materials delivered, and other important QA/QC documents.
  • Carry out inspection and checking for all quality related procedures in the site and ensure activity at the site are as per approved method statement and inspection test plan.
  • Review the quality of all materials at the site, ensure compliance with all project specifications and quality, and collaborate with the department for all material procurement and quality materials.
  • Supervise the effective implementation of all test and inspection schedules, ensure adherence to all procedures, and coordinate with various teams to perform quality audits on processes.
  • Assist employees in ensuring knowledge of all quality standards, ensure compliance with all quality manuals and procedures, and collaborate with sub-contractors and suppliers to maintain the quality of all systems.
  • Raise NCs for all non-conforming products and services and ensure the root cause analysis is done effectively and correctly.
  • Coordinate with the Client representative and Site Engineer for Inspection and meeting about quality problems including the closure of Non-Compliance Report.
  • To ensure all records are filed once inspections have been done and approval received.
  • Ensure all quality control documentation is signed off by relevant site personnel and sub-contractors.
  • Ensure technical team produces Project Quality Plan, Method Statements and Quality Control Plans and these get approved.
  • Accurately communicate inspection findings to the PM, QA/QC Manager, QA/QC Internal Auditor, Site Agents, and Site Engineers.
  • Ensure compliance with IMS standards and systems.
  • Ensure relevant status lists are accurate and up to date.
  • Monthly and weekly QA/QC reports by the 30th of each month and every Monday respectively to QA/QC Manager.
  • Attend site quality meetings and play an active role in promoting and implementing quality assurance.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering or HND in Civil Engineering.
  • Minimum 3 years of QA/QC experience.
  • Certification in standard quality management system preferred.
  • Experience in international quality standards such as ISO 9001.
  • High proficiency in MS Office.
  • Strong interpersonal, organizational, problem-solving skills.
  • Innovative and detail-oriented.
  • Outstanding written and verbal communication skills.
  • Clean class 4 drivers’ license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVS (Indicating title) to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw or humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

Deadline: 15 December 2023

Fossil Contracting

077 316 4791

Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.

