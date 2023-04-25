Quality Assurance Software Tester

Job Description

We are looking for a Quality Assurance Software A Tester who will be responsible for end-to-end QA testing supporting Old Mutual Digital and Data projects. The Tester will be responsible for developing the test plan, executing the test plan, and managing all activities in the plan to ensure that all the objectives are met, and that the solution works as expected. The QA Tester will also be responsible for identifying issues and/or defects and communicating issues for resolution.

Duties and Responsibilities

Meet with system users to understand the scope of projects.

Work with software developers and project support teams

Identify business requirements.

Plan projects.

Monitor applications and software systems.

Carry out stress testing, performance testing, functional testing and scalability testing.

Write and execute test scripts.

Run manual and automated tests.

Test applications in different environments including web and mobile.

Write bug reports.

Assess code.

Carry out resource planning.

Review documentation.

Work towards departmental and project deadlines.

Provide quality assurance.

Provide objective feedback to software development project teams.

Design tests to mitigate risk.

Present findings to software development and business user teams.

Document analysis.

Communicate findings to technical and non-technical colleagues.

Proven experience as a Quality Assurance Tester or similar role.

Experience in project management and QA methodology.

Familiarity with Agile frameworks and regression testing is a plus.

Ability to document and troubleshoot errors.

Working knowledge of test management softwares and SQL.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Engineering (BEng): Computer Science And Engineering (Required).

Skills:

Business, Communication, Deadline Management, Design, Documentations, End-to-End Testing, Functional Testing, Leading Project Teams, Mitigated Risks, Performance Testing, Project Management, Project Support, QA Methodologies, Quality Assurance (QA), Regression Testing, Resource Planning, Scalability Testing, Software Development, Software Systems, Strategic Objectives, Test Management, Test Planning, Test Scripts, Writing.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Quality-Assurance-Software-Tester_JR-38791?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 25 April 2023