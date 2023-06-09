Quality Assurance Supervisor

Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post at the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park.

This position is responsible for checking the quality of all incoming and outgoing material and products as well as production procedures to ensure that products meet safety standards and customer requirements.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing methods for inspection, testing, and evaluation based on the prescribed requirements of the Food Safety Plan, Quality Assurance Manual and 5S principles.

Management Representative of the ISO 9001 Quality Management System, ISO 14001 Environmental Management System and OHSAS 18001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System.

Assisting facility management in maintaining the Standard Operating Procedures and working out necessary instructions to achieve quality standards.

Observing programs to evaluate the precision and accuracy of manufacturing equipment, measurement, and analytical equipment.

Observing programs to analyze, inspect and grade inbound ingredients and manufactured feeds.

Initiating and implementing methods and procedures for disposition of non-conforming material and observing the methods to adequately reject, dispose or rework non-conforming products.

Reviewing the tabulation of data concerning ingredients, products, or process quality and reliability.

Determining corrective actions and communicating such needs to the General Manager.

Training employees to identify and report Food Safety and quality issues.

Analyzing test results to classify products, or compare results with standard tables.

Conduct standardized tests on feed, additives, and preservatives in order to ensure compliance with standards and regulations regarding factors such as color, texture, and nutrients.

Providing assistance to nutritionists and technologists in research and development, production technology, and quality control.

Recording and compiling test results, and preparing graphs, charts, and reports.

Cleaning and sterilizing laboratory equipment.

Ordering supplies needed to maintain inventories in the laboratory

Other duties as required.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum requirement of a Bachelor’s Degree in Food Science or Food Technology/ Engineering or equivalent

Master’s Degree in Food Technology or equivalent is a an added advantage

Extensive knowledge of the HSE Management Systems is a must.

Work related experience in the food processing or feed production industry is required.

Work related experience in Quality Assurance methods for animal feeds is preferred.

Must be able to communicate effectively, orally and in writing.

Knowledge of the Microsoft Packages.

Ability to work days and hours as determined by the manufacturing schedule and supervisory needs.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023