Quality Assurance Test Engineer, GFI Software (Remote)

Job Description

Crossover is the world's #1 source of full-time remote jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, GFI Software. Have you got what it takes?

GFI offers an award-winning suite of must-have network security and communication software products that are distributed through our well-established partners. We are looking for a highly skilled QA expert who will ensure that GFI products are meeting the best quality requirements for small and medium businesses.

As a QA veteran who loves technology and computer security, ready for a challenge to define complete testing environments for industry-leading networking and security products, you can ensure that GFI customers are fully satisfied with the quality of products delivered.

Duties and Responsibilities

Testing the quality of new product features.

Defining and executing product test plans.

Creating test environments.

Validating test coverage, preparing bug reports, and testing execution report.

Testing products for certification for latest OSes/applications.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 3 years of experience in testing products.

Experience working with computer networks.

Experience using virtual network environments such as ESXI, VMWare, Hyper-V, AWS.

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3582490167/?alternateChannel=search&refId=T81t%2F3WX4DyaNgeW4ZTkvw%3D%3D&trackingId=%2BJZjj6RHxxloVObv2JtZBg%3D%3D

Deadline: 08 May 2023