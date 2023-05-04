Pindula|
Quality Assurance Test Engineer, GFI Software (Remote)

May. 08, 2023
Job Description

Crossover is the world's #1 source of full-time remote jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, GFI Software. Have you got what it takes?

GFI offers an award-winning suite of must-have network security and communication software products that are distributed through our well-established partners. We are looking for a highly skilled QA expert who will ensure that GFI products are meeting the best quality requirements for small and medium businesses.

As a QA veteran who loves technology and computer security, ready for a challenge to define complete testing environments for industry-leading networking and security products, you can ensure that GFI customers are fully satisfied with the quality of products delivered.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Testing the quality of new product features.
  • Defining and executing product test plans.
  • Creating test environments.
  • Validating test coverage, preparing bug reports, and testing execution report.
  • Testing products for certification for latest OSes/applications.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 3 years of experience in testing products.
  • Experience working with computer networks.
  • Experience using virtual network environments such as ESXI, VMWare, Hyper-V, AWS.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3582490167/?alternateChannel=search&refId=T81t%2F3WX4DyaNgeW4ZTkvw%3D%3D&trackingId=%2BJZjj6RHxxloVObv2JtZBg%3D%3D

Deadline: 08 May 2023

Crossover

Crossover is a recruitment platform which specializes in 100% remote jobs. We connect talented professionals from around the globe with companies that are looking to hire the very best. Our 70+ client companies currently employ 4,000+ workers in 130+ countries.

