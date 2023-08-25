Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Quality Control Checkers x2
Job Description
RESEARCH AND INNOVATION DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Trimming the garments.
- Ironing garments.
- Removing extra hanging threads.
- Inspecting garments.
- Dispatching garments.
- Any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Higher National Diploma in Clothing and textile technology.
- At least two (2) years post-qualification experience in Garment construction.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
Bindura
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 25 August 2023
