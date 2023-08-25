Quality Control Checkers x2

Job Description

RESEARCH AND INNOVATION DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Trimming the garments.

Ironing garments.

Removing extra hanging threads.

Inspecting garments.

Dispatching garments.

Any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher National Diploma in Clothing and textile technology.

At least two (2) years post-qualification experience in Garment construction.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.