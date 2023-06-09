Quality Control Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post at the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park.

This position is responsible for checking the quality of all incoming raw materials and outgoing products as well as production procedures to ensure that products meet quality standards and customer requirements.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducting quality checks during raw material receiving and deciding whether to accept or reject, guided by the organisation’s quality requirements.

Collecting samples for quality checks at various critical stages of production.

Selecting output samples and checking on those using appropriate methods and/or send to the laboratory for testing.

Maintaining records of testing, information and various metrics such as number of defective products per day etc.

Inspecting procedures of the entire production cycle to ensure that they are efficient and comply with safety standards

Recording and compiling test results, and preparing graphs, charts, and reports.

Cleaning and sterilizing laboratory equipment.

Preparing and submitting reports to the Quality Assurance Officer.

Any other duties as may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Food Science or equivalent.

Proven experience as quality inspector or relevant role.

A keen eye for detail and a results-driven approach.

Must be responsible and trustworthy.

Have thorough knowledge of quality control standards and testing methodologies.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Packages.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023