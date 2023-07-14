Quality Control Shift Operator (Harare)

Job Description

Khayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of Quality Control Shift Operator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receive, label and store samples according to lab standard practices and procedures.

Ensure all tests results are recorded in the appropriate spreadsheet and communicated to all stakeholders Perform XRF, chemical and physical analysis as per guidelines from the Quality Control plan.

Perform proximate and ultimate coal analysis as per the Ouality Control Plan.

Analyse non-routine samples as and when requested by the Work's Chemist or Quality Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

Advanced Certificate/ Diploma in Laboratory Sciences/ Analytical Chemistry/ Chemical Technology.

Degree in Analytical Chemistry or Chemical Engineering will be an added advantage.

inimum 2 years' experience hands on in the laboratory.

Key Competencies:

Good knowledge of cement manufacturing processes: raw meal preparation, burning and grinding.

Good knowledge of physio-chemical characteristics of products and standards applied to cement manufacturing.

Good knowledge of the major customers' uses of the products and of the controlling parameters.

In-depth knowledge of quality control methods and instruments.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae to: hr@khayahcement.com