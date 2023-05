Job Description

A telecommunications company is looking for candidates for the post of Quality Controller and Project Control manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Telecommunications or Engineering degree/diploma is a must with 3 years experience, an excellent appreciation of telecommunications including Project Management Professional Certification.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply send your CV's to: admin@humanassets.co.zw

Deadline: 05 May 2023