Quality Controller (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Reporting to the Factory Manager, the Quality Controller will be responsible for a wide range of tasks including analyzing the measurements, conducting tests, and monitoring the production phase.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing the quality of all products.

Implementing quality system procedures as per the approved standards.

Conducting spot checks on components for conformity purposes before they are sent to the next production stage.

Training machine operators on quality issues in various stages at production.

Contributing to Research and Development of new products.

Liaising with the Research and Development department and suggest ways of improving.

Checking on all materials used in production to see that they are of good quality.

Certifying the quality of finished products for invoicing.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of five Ordinary Levels including Mathematics and English.

A certificate in Quality Assurance or equivalent.

A minimum of five (5) years working experience in a similar position.

Computer literate.

Good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject

Deadline: 18 August 2023