Quality Controller (Bulawayo)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
Reporting to the Factory Manager, the Quality Controller will be responsible for a wide range of tasks including analyzing the measurements, conducting tests, and monitoring the production phase.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Managing the quality of all products.
- Implementing quality system procedures as per the approved standards.
- Conducting spot checks on components for conformity purposes before they are sent to the next production stage.
- Training machine operators on quality issues in various stages at production.
- Contributing to Research and Development of new products.
- Liaising with the Research and Development department and suggest ways of improving.
- Checking on all materials used in production to see that they are of good quality.
- Certifying the quality of finished products for invoicing.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of five Ordinary Levels including Mathematics and English.
- A certificate in Quality Assurance or equivalent.
- A minimum of five (5) years working experience in a similar position.
- Computer literate.
- Good communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject
Deadline: 18 August 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Teecherz Home & Office
Browse Jobs
Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.
Related Jobs
SME Association of Zimbabwe
Sales rep for ID card supplier (Harare)
Deadline:
SME Association of Zimbabwe
GT Sales rep (Indoor and outdoor advertising company)
Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Salesperson (Shurugwi)
Deadline:
Choppies
Sales Coordinator (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Branch Manager (Mutare)
Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Salesperson (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Marketing Officer (Harare)
Deadline: