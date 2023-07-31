Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
Teecherz Home & Office

Quality Controller (Bulawayo)

Teecherz Home & Office
Aug. 18, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Reporting to the Factory Manager, the Quality Controller will be responsible for a wide range of tasks including analyzing the measurements, conducting tests, and monitoring the production phase.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Managing the quality of all products.
  • Implementing quality system procedures as per the approved standards.
  • Conducting spot checks on components for conformity purposes before they are sent to the next production stage.
  • Training machine operators on quality issues in various stages at production.
  • Contributing to Research and Development of new products.
  • Liaising with the Research and Development department and suggest ways of improving.
  • Checking on all materials used in production to see that they are of good quality.
  • Certifying the quality of finished products for invoicing.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A minimum of five Ordinary Levels including Mathematics and English.
  • A certificate in Quality Assurance or equivalent.
  • A minimum of five (5) years working experience in a similar position.
  • Computer literate.
  • Good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject

Deadline: 18 August 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Teecherz Home & Office

Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

SME Association of Zimbabwe
SME Association of Zimbabwe

Sales rep for ID card supplier (Harare)

Deadline:
SME Association of Zimbabwe
SME Association of Zimbabwe

GT Sales rep (Indoor and outdoor advertising company)

Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Salesperson (Shurugwi)

Deadline:
Choppies
Choppies

Sales Coordinator (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Branch Manager (Mutare)

Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Salesperson (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Switzview Wealth Management

Marketing Officer (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback