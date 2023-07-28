Quality Controller (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The Organisation seeks for an individual who is suitable for the above mentioned role to join the SHEQ department. The incumbent should be self-driven and capable to operate under minimal supervision. Reporting To​: SHEQ Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure that the quality policy, standard operating procedures and work instructions are being adhered to through monitoring and carrying out audits.

Maintain adequate systems to ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, legal and other requirements including but not limited to SAZ standards and ISO 9001:2015.

Introduce and maintain adequate systems to ensure all raw materials and packaging ordered are checked/ tested according to the quality management system and URL specifications.

Monitor production processes to ensure adherence to laid down quality procedures and standard practices.

Ensure products meet specified customer requirements/specifications before dispatch.

Investigate any causes of product deficiencies and recommend remedial and preventative actions.

Supervision of Quality Analysts as well as ensuring efficient running of the lab.

Advise and liaise with all departments on matters related to quality.

Provide quality performance reports on raw materials, packaging, in-process material and final product.

Ensure all internal and external non conformances and customer complaints are properly investigated and effective corrective and preventive actions are put in place.

Control all quality management system documents and maintain a good filing system.

Assists in product development and evaluation of existing products to ensure to meet customer needs and expectations.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Applied Biology & Biochemistry/ Applied Chemistry/ Food Science or Equivalent.

At least 3 years’ experience in a similar role.

Experience in production/manufacturing industry will be an added advantage.

Experience in quality management systems is a must.

Knowledge of​​: In-depth knowledge of quality control procedures and legal standards.

Strong knowledge of mathematics, data analysis, and statistical methods.

Knowledge of use of an ERP system an added advantage.

Strong attention to detail, observation, leadership skills.

Excellent communication and listening skills, and Good technical and IT skills.

Other

How to Apply

All interested candidates are advised to forward their applications with detailed CVs to: hr@url.co.zw

Deadline: 31 July 2023