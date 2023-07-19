Quality Controller

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Will be reporting to the Production Foreperson, the position exists to execute all major final product quality checks to ensure that they meet or exceed the customer’s expectations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure that satisfactory work has been done for the acquisition of new business thus increasing revenue generated by the Council.

Fills in time sheets and registers that explain all activities done to ensure that time is utilized accordingly thus increasing productivity.

Ensures that there are no mistakes in finished good and products to avoid returns to the organization: this will incur a financial loss to the company.

Use customer signed proofs that provide a detailed outline of customer expectations in order to produce quality work that will lead to customer satisfaction.

Check printed work to ensure that all customer specifications and requirements have been included.

Ensure that the actual quality of work has been produced to ensure customer retention and repeated purchases by checking that the correct color and sequence has been achieved and the printing quality produced.

Identify training needs and recommend training intervention to address gaps.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Quality Management.

Certificate in Production Control.

Printing qualification.

Must have 2-3 year’s relevant experience.

Results focus.

Concern for order and quality.

Teamwork and cooperation.

Technical/ professional/managerial expertise.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications and Curriculum Vitae with contact telephone numbers and names of at least three (3) referees. Applications should be done online on the google application form accessible on the ZIMSEC website www.zimsec.co.zw.

Applications should be addressed to: