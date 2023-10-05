Quality Controller (Harare)

Job Description

We seek to hire a Quality Controller for one of our companies in the Packaging Industry (Polypropylene (PP)) Bags. The person will be responsible for ensuring that set quality parameters are met throughout the production process i.e cutting, printing, sewing of PP bags.

Duties and Responsibilities

Examining the quality and properties of the bags i.e tensile strength, tear, resistance, burst strength etc.

Ensuring that printing on bags meet set quality standards and customer specifications.

Recommending adjustments to ensure agreed quality standards are met.

Separating defective products that fail to meet set quality standards.

Making necessary adjustments to ensure agreed quality standards are achieved.

Reading and understanding blueprints and specifications.

Producing periodic reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering or related.

At least 3 years experience in same industry A MUST.

Strong verbal and written and communication skills.

Ability to pay attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates must email the CV and certified copies of certificates to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com

Deadline: 12 October 2023