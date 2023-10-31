Quality Controller: Quarry Plant/Batching Plant (Harare)
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
Job Description
The Quality Controller will be responsible for monitoring quality of ready mixed concrete designs to meet customer and specified quality requirements.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensuring that the concrete mix meet the required specifications.
- Ensure that the finished product meet the desired properties e.g strength, durability, workability and appearance.
- Testing and monitoring quality requirements of various mixes to ensure they meet quality requirements.
- Verify mix designs to ensure they meet expectations prior to dispatching.
- Reporting and resolving any quality variations and ensure they are solved before the final product is dispatched.
- Monitor the batching of concrete at the batching plant as per the approved quality plan.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a Diploma in Civil Engineering.
- At least 3 years' experience in batching plant/Quarry plant in a Civil works lab.
- Knowledge of any or all of the following tests A MUST:- cube slump test, moisture test, hardness test, CBR test, sieve analysis for.
- Aggregate, design mix, segregation test, CBR test.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and Qualified candidates must email their CVs and proof of qualifications to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com
Deadline: 07 November 2023
