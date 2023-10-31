Quality Controller: Quarry Plant/Batching Plant (Harare)

Job Description

The Quality Controller will be responsible for monitoring quality of ready mixed concrete designs to meet customer and specified quality requirements.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring that the concrete mix meet the required specifications.

Ensure that the finished product meet the desired properties e.g strength, durability, workability and appearance.

Testing and monitoring quality requirements of various mixes to ensure they meet quality requirements.

Verify mix designs to ensure they meet expectations prior to dispatching.

Reporting and resolving any quality variations and ensure they are solved before the final product is dispatched.

Monitor the batching of concrete at the batching plant as per the approved quality plan.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a Diploma in Civil Engineering.

At least 3 years' experience in batching plant/Quarry plant in a Civil works lab.

Knowledge of any or all of the following tests A MUST:- cube slump test, moisture test, hardness test, CBR test, sieve analysis for.

Aggregate, design mix, segregation test, CBR test.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and Qualified candidates must email their CVs and proof of qualifications to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com

Deadline: 07 November 2023