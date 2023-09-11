Quality Inspector (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above post, which has arisen in our Quality Assurance Department at Cairns Foods Limited.

Reporting to the QSHE Manager, the successful applicant will among other key duties be responsible for:

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducting quality inspections on incoming raw and packaging materials.

Carrying out daily tests and/or inspections on materials and products being produced to ensure they meet required specifications.

Conducting in-process checks such as moisture, flavour level, and bulk density among other parameters that have a bearing on end product quality.

Ensuring the management of all non-conforming products as per the procedure.

Coordinating periodical internal and external departmental pest control programs.

Carrying out daily hygiene and housekeeping inspections and generating reports for

Departmental Heads and QSHE managers.

Identifying and coordinating changes to system documentation.

Conducting periodic audits, generating reports, and ensuring corrective action items are implemented before the next audit.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 2 years' relevant experience in an FMCG environment.

At least a Degree in Food Science Technology, Biochemistry or Chemistry..

5 Ordinary level passes including Mathematics, English and Science.

Good awareness of hygiene and housekeeping.

Knowledge of QSHE Standards and Procedures.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in writing together with detailed C.Vs should be submitted to: recruitment@cairnsfoods.co.zw.