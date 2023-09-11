Quality Inspector (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above post, which has arisen in our Quality Assurance Department at Cairns Foods Limited.
Reporting to the QSHE Manager, the successful applicant will among other key duties be responsible for:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducting quality inspections on incoming raw and packaging materials.
- Carrying out daily tests and/or inspections on materials and products being produced to ensure they meet required specifications.
- Conducting in-process checks such as moisture, flavour level, and bulk density among other parameters that have a bearing on end product quality.
- Ensuring the management of all non-conforming products as per the procedure.
- Coordinating periodical internal and external departmental pest control programs.
- Carrying out daily hygiene and housekeeping inspections and generating reports for
- Departmental Heads and QSHE managers.
- Identifying and coordinating changes to system documentation.
- Conducting periodic audits, generating reports, and ensuring corrective action items are implemented before the next audit.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 2 years' relevant experience in an FMCG environment.
- At least a Degree in Food Science Technology, Biochemistry or Chemistry..
- 5 Ordinary level passes including Mathematics, English and Science.
- Good awareness of hygiene and housekeeping.
- Knowledge of QSHE Standards and Procedures.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in writing together with detailed C.Vs should be submitted to: recruitment@cairnsfoods.co.zw.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 14 September 2023
Cairns Foods
Formerly known as Willards, Cairns Foods started out as a motorcar distribution company in the 1920’s till 1970 when the group experienced major growth following the acquisition of several large companies in the country at that time. Most notable was the acquisition of Willards Foods Ltd and its subsidiaries in 1976, marking the entry into the food industry. Then the birth of Mukuyu Winery in 1980 and the acquisition of the then Cerebos Foods in 1982, which gave way to the birth of the fruits and vegetables canning division.
Address: 1 Upton Road, Ardbennie Harare
Website: https://cairnsfoods.co.zw/
Tel: 0242 620 410-9
VOIP: +263 8677 004 5563
Email: info@cairnsfoods.co.zw