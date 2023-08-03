Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Quantitative/ Modelling Graduate Trainee (Harare)
Job Description
The role will be focused on assisting in developing models for the Society using modelling and analytics expertise as guided by the model risk framework, aligned to internal policies, regulatory standards and international best practice under the supervision of the Quantitative/ Modelling Analyst. Successful candidates should have experience in building models, understanding the logic and approach in building robust models that aid decision making for the Society.
The successful incumbent will assist the Quantitative/ Modelling Analyst to manage the model development process from inception to completion, as well as model maintenance thereafter.
Duties and Responsibilities
The Quantitative/ Modelling Graduate Trainee will at a minimum undertake the following:
- In conjunction with the Quantitative/ Modelling Analyst, work closely with the business to understand the business context for model use, producing technical guidance and adding value to the business process.
- Assist with the development, testing, documentation and maintenance of the Society’s models and analytical tools using the appropriate methodologies to meet standards set by the model governance group.
- Assist to ensure adherence to model risk management policies, procedures, and processes.
- Assist with the investigation and resolution of model-related issues whilst providing practical quantitative support to model users. Provide accurate and timely financial modelling advice to the business in a way that non-specialists can easily understand.
- Assist with the conduct comprehensive testing of out-of-the-box vendor models and related analytics before rollout.
- Assist to ensure the validity of data by identifying non-compliance with data quality standards and make recommendations for corrective action.
- Continuously learn and stay up-to-date on new modelling techniques and industry developments.
- Assist with the preparation of reports and presentations for internal and external stakeholders.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Science In Quantitative Risk Management.
- First Degree in a quantitative field such as Mathematics, Statistics, Quantitative Finance, Econometrics, Physics, Engineering, Financial Engineering or Actuarial Sciences.
- Two (2) years of experience in model development; validation; and analytics approaches and practices in the financial services industry covering applied statistics, data manipulation, programming and analytical techniques such as linear and nonlinear regression, time series forecasting, panel data analysis, optimisation, data mining and survival analysis.
- Experience in building models, understanding the logic and approach in building robust models that aid decision making for the Society.
- Proficiency in programming and data analytics tools such as Python, R or SAS, SQL and Machine Learning for large data sets.
- Knowledge and experience of the model development process and international best practices.
- Knowledge of Basel II/ III, and IFRS 9 requirements is a must.
- Skills: Analysis Tools, Data Analysis, Data Analytics, Datasets, Machine Learning, Model Development, Model Risk.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Quantitative--Modelling-Graduate-Trainee_JR-43069?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 07 August 2023
