Quantitative/ Modelling Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Job Description

The role will be focused on assisting in developing models for the Society using modelling and analytics expertise as guided by the model risk framework, aligned to internal policies, regulatory standards and international best practice under the supervision of the Quantitative/ Modelling Analyst. Successful candidates should have experience in building models, understanding the logic and approach in building robust models that aid decision making for the Society.

The successful incumbent will assist the Quantitative/ Modelling Analyst to manage the model development process from inception to completion, as well as model maintenance thereafter.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Quantitative/ Modelling Graduate Trainee will at a minimum undertake the following: