Quantitative Risk Modelling Analyst
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above position which has arisen in the People’s Own Savings Bank.
Reporting to the Quantitative Risk Modelling Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for developing, implementing, and maintaining risk models to identify, assess, and manage financial and operational risks across the bank.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Design and develop risk models using statistical techniques and machine learning algorithms.
- Conduct data analysis and simulation to estimate risk exposures and predict potential losses
- Develop capital models for Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP), economic capital etc.
- Validate and back test risk models to ensure accuracy and reliability.
- Perform ad-hoc financial modelling, stress testing and scenario analysis.
- Provide insights and recommendations to senior management on risk management strategies.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate risk models into business decision-making processes.
- Stay up to date with industry trends and regulatory requirements in risk management
- Formulate and implement policies and procedures.
- Identify potential market, operational and credit risk through indicative analysis.
- Train staff and management in modelling and related issues.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Actuarial Science, Mathematics, Statistics or Financial Engineering.
- A professional qualification in a related discipline will be an added advantage.
- At least three (3) years in a financial institution or related field.
Skills:
- Experience with risk modelling frameworks and tools (e.g., Monte Carlo simulations, econometric models).
- Programming skills in languages such as Python, R, or Matlab.
- Proficiency in Excel.
- Excellent reporting and presentation skills.
Remuneration: The position offers an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email detailed CVs and applications clearly indicating on the email subject heading the position being applied for, to: recruitment@posb.co.zw not later than 18 July 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.
It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.