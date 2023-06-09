Quantity Surveying Technician

Job Description

DEPARTMENT OF PHYSICAL PLANNING, WORKS AND ESTATES

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post. Gwanda State University is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates and differently abled people are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Attends meetings with various University Departments/ Units to document requirements for projects in order to prepare project scopes and/ or bills of quantities as required.

Measuring construction works for University infrastructural projects.

Assists in the Technical Evaluation of tenders.

Preparing projects cost estimates and material schedules.

Preparing of projects cost variation schedules and project cost reconciliations.

Advising on project cost cutting measures.

Liaise with the Department’s Clerk of Works on project sites to obtain relevant information on ongoing and completed construction works.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of a Higher National Diploma (HND) qualification in Quantity Surveying.

Possession of a Certificate in Project Management is an added advantage.

Minimum of three (3) years post qualification experience.

A team player.

Ability to use Microsoft Office Package and Quantity Surveying software.

Knowledge of the Tendering Process.

Able to work under minimum supervision.

Ability to read construction drawings.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023