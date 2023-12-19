Quantity Surveyor (Harare)

Job Description

A well-established company in contract mining seeks to consider suitable and qualified candidates for the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducting studies of project feasibility to estimate costs relating to materials, time and labour.

Undertaking cost analysis for construction project work.

Assisting in establishing a client’s requirements and undertake feasibility studies.

Performing risk, value management and cost control.

Advising on a performance strategy.

Arranging for payments on completed project work.

Preparing tender and contract documents including bill of quantities.

Tender adjudication, contract award and management.

Identifying, analysing and developing responses to commercial risks.

Preparing and analysing costing for tenders.

Analysing outcomes and writing detailed progress work reports.

Valuing completed work and arranging payments.

Understanding the implications of health and safety regulations.

Clean Class 4 Driver’s License.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Quantity Surveying.

At least 2 years’ project management experience in Civil and Building projects.

Registration with the ZIQS is an added advantage.

Clean Class 4 Driver’s License an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified persons should submit CVs with certified copies of ID, academic and professional certificates to: recruitments@rammining.co.zw OR drop at Number 7 Watermeyer Drive , Belvedere –Harare.

Deadline: 19 December 2023