Quantity Surveyor (Harare)
RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)
Job Description
A well-established company in contract mining seeks to consider suitable and qualified candidates for the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducting studies of project feasibility to estimate costs relating to materials, time and labour.
- Undertaking cost analysis for construction project work.
- Assisting in establishing a client’s requirements and undertake feasibility studies.
- Performing risk, value management and cost control.
- Advising on a performance strategy.
- Arranging for payments on completed project work.
- Preparing tender and contract documents including bill of quantities.
- Tender adjudication, contract award and management.
- Identifying, analysing and developing responses to commercial risks.
- Preparing and analysing costing for tenders.
- Analysing outcomes and writing detailed progress work reports.
- Valuing completed work and arranging payments.
- Understanding the implications of health and safety regulations.
- Clean Class 4 Driver’s License.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Quantity Surveying.
- At least 2 years’ project management experience in Civil and Building projects.
- Registration with the ZIQS is an added advantage.
- Clean Class 4 Driver’s License an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified persons should submit CVs with certified copies of ID, academic and professional certificates to: recruitments@rammining.co.zw OR drop at Number 7 Watermeyer Drive , Belvedere –Harare.
Deadline: 19 December 2023
RAM Mining Solutions (RAM) is a Zimbabwean indigenously owned mining services company. RAM Mining solutions is a subsidiary of Taken Investments and its core activities are providing a total package in mining & construction industry.
