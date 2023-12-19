Pindula|Search Pindula
Quantity Surveyor (Harare)

Quantity Surveyor (Harare)

Dec. 19, 2023
Dec. 19, 2023
Job Description

A well-established company in contract mining seeks to consider suitable and qualified candidates for the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Conducting studies of project feasibility to estimate costs relating to materials, time and labour.
  • Undertaking cost analysis for construction project work.
  • Assisting in establishing a client’s requirements and undertake feasibility studies.
  • Performing risk, value management and cost control.
  • Advising on a performance strategy.
  • Arranging for payments on completed project work.
  • Preparing tender and contract documents including bill of quantities.
  • Tender adjudication, contract award and management.
  • Identifying, analysing and developing responses to commercial risks.
  • Preparing and analysing costing for tenders.
  • Analysing outcomes and writing detailed progress work reports.
  • Valuing completed work and arranging payments.
  • Understanding the implications of health and safety regulations.
  • Clean Class 4 Driver’s License.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Quantity Surveying.
  • At least 2 years’ project management experience in Civil and Building projects.
  • Registration with the ZIQS is an added advantage.
  • Clean Class 4 Driver’s License an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified persons should submit CVs with certified copies of ID, academic and professional certificates to: recruitments@rammining.co.zw OR drop at Number 7 Watermeyer Drive , Belvedere –Harare.

Deadline: 19 December 2023

RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)

RAM Mining Solutions (RAM) is a Zimbabwean indigenously owned mining services company. RAM Mining solutions is a subsidiary of Taken Investments and its core activities are providing a total package in mining & construction industry.

