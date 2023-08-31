Quantity Surveyor (Harare)
Job Description
As a Quantity Surveyor, your primary responsibility is to manage and control the costs associated with construction projects. You will work closely with architects, engineers, contractors, and other stakeholders to ensure that projects are completed within budget while maintaining quality standards. Your expertise in cost estimation, project evaluation, and contract management will play a crucial role in the successful delivery of construction projects.
Duties and Responsibilities
Cost Estimation:
- Analyze project specifications, drawings, and other relevant documents to understand the scope of work.
- Prepare detailed cost estimates for the entire project or specific work packages, considering materials, labor, equipment, and overheads.
- Utilize industry-standard software and databases to support the estimation process.
- Continuously update and refine cost models based on actual project data and market trends.
Quantity Takeoff and Measurement:
- Perform accurate quantity takeoff from drawings and bills of quantities (BOQ).
- Measure and quantify various construction elements, such as concrete, steel, and finishes, to determine the required quantities.
- Collaborate with the design and engineering teams to ensure accurate quantities are considered during the project planning phase.
Cost Control and Monitoring:
- Establish and maintain robust cost control systems to monitor project expenses against the budget.
- Regularly review and update project budgets, considering variations, change orders, and other cost-related factors.
- Identify potential cost overruns or savings and provide recommendations to the project team.
- Prepare accurate and timely reports on project financial performance, including cost forecasts and cash flow analysis.
Project Documentation:
- Maintain comprehensive and organized project documentation related to quantity surveying activities.
- Prepare and submit progress reports, valuations, and payment certificates to clients and stakeholders.
- Ensure accurate record-keeping of project data, including cost-related information, for future reference and analysis.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in quantity surveying or a related field. Relevant professional certifications are a plus.
- A minimum of 4 proven years’ experience as a Quantity Surveyor in the construction industry, preferably with exposure to civil engineering projects.
- Strong knowledge of quantity surveying principles, practices, and techniques.
- Proficiency in cost estimation, cost control, and procurement procedures.
- Familiarity with construction contracts, contract administration, and relevant legal frameworks.
- Excellent analytical and numerical skills with attention to detail.
- Proficient in using quantity surveying software and tools.
- Effective communication and negotiation abilities.
- Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and coordinate with multiple stakeholders.
- Strong organizational and time management skills to handle multiple projects simultaneously.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, including a comprehensive CV, should be forwarded to hr@traversal.co.zw, Indicate the position you are applying for in the Subject of the email.
Deadline: 04 September 2023
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd
Traversal Trading Pvt ltd t/a CAS Contractors is a well-established Zimbabwean company into construction, civil engineering, and hardware supplies, providing innovative engineering and infrastructure client solutions.