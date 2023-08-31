Quantity Surveyor (Harare)

Job Description

As a Quantity Surveyor, your primary responsibility is to manage and control the costs associated with construction projects. You will work closely with architects, engineers, contractors, and other stakeholders to ensure that projects are completed within budget while maintaining quality standards. Your expertise in cost estimation, project evaluation, and contract management will play a crucial role in the successful delivery of construction projects.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cost Estimation:

Analyze project specifications, drawings, and other relevant documents to understand the scope of work.

Prepare detailed cost estimates for the entire project or specific work packages, considering materials, labor, equipment, and overheads.

Utilize industry-standard software and databases to support the estimation process.

Continuously update and refine cost models based on actual project data and market trends.

Quantity Takeoff and Measurement: