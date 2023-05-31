Pindula|
Picco Construction

Quantity Surveyor

Picco Construction
May. 30, 2023
Job Description

Analysing existing budgets and making improvements, projects performance monitoring, reviewing plans and preparing quantity estimates, negotiating with various contractors and vendors, as well as building relationships with stakeholders.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Conducting feasibility studies to estimate materials, time and labour costs.
  • Preparing, negotiating and analysing costs for tenders and contracts.
  • Projects performance monitoring.
  • Advising on a range of legal and contractual issues.
  • Valuing completed work and arranging for payments.
  • Forecasting potential problems and risk identification.
  • Monitoring project costs and budgets.
  • Support, manage and provide technical direction to the planning team.
  • Measurement of site works during project implementation.
  • Preparation of monthly project costs and financial reports.
  • Preparation of the project final account.
  • Preparation of reports as and when required.
  • Attending site meetings and any other technical meetings as and when required.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in quantity surveying from a recognized institution.
  • At least three years post qualification work experience.
  • Class 4 Driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested, qualified ane experienced candidates should send their CVs to: piccoconstructionjobs@gmail.com

Deadline: 30 May 2023

Picco Construction

One of Zimbabwe’s benchmark civil engineering and construction company providing specialist construction solutions including: land developments, infrastructure development, housing development, pipe services and sanitation projects among others.

Address: 9th Floor Causeway Building, Cnr Central Ave and Forth Street, Harare, Zimbabwe

Website: https://piccoconstruction.com/

Email: info@piccoconstruction.com

 

