Quarry Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Khayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of Quarry Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop strategies and procedures to manage health and safety in mining. Make sure procedures conform with National & SAZ laws a minimum, ensuring that equipment and processes are compliant with safety regulations.

Oversee the acquisition, installation, maintenance and storage of mining plant equipment

Prepare and maintain surface and underground plans and blueprints of a mining site; carry out surveys and perform risk assessment of potential mining sites.

Ensure production, environmental and technical reporting and recording requirements are met, in order to analyse productivity and to comply with statutory requirements.

Evaluate mining methods and procedures, including waste management, life-of-mine plans, production timelines and funds expenditures.

Closely monitoring all areas of the quarry to ensure that extraction and processing work is carried out to the highest standard.

Analyse and evaluate commercial risks and develop suitable strategies to resolve these risks

Monitor total costs of mining activities, projects and required equipment; pursue maximum operational cost efficiency.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors' Degree in Mining Engineering or equivalent.

Post Graduate Qualification in Mineral Resource Management or Equivalent is an added advantage.

Full blasting licence.

Key Competencies:

Good knowledge of cement manufacturing processes: raw meal preparation & extractions.

A working knowledge of aggregate production and related equipment, as well as an extensive understanding of operations & safety requirements for all applicable machinery and equipment.

Minimum of 10 years' experience in a quarry mining or related industry required.

As a business we work to a fair, effective and efficient recruitment procedure, which is cognizant of the regulatory requirements and the Company's Equality and Diversity ambitions.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae to: hr@khayahcement.com