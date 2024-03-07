Radio and Communication Graduate Trainee (Chisumbanje)

Job Description

As part of its community development initiative, GreenFuel wishes to offer the above exciting opportunity for young, ambitious and highly motivated graduates. The successful incumbent(s) will undergo an intensive two-year graduate learnership program.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Communication, Journalism or related field passed with at least an Upper Second (2.1) degree Class from a recognized university;

Aged 30 years and below;

Excellent communication and team skills;

Relevant industrial attachment experience;

Knowledge of desktop publishing software ( InDesign/Photoshop/Coral Draw and video production tools ( Premier Pro);

Proficient in Microsoft office, content management systems, and social media platforms;

Manages time effectively, well organized, conscientious, meet deadlines and self-starter with the ability to work with minimum supervision;

Keen to learn and able to grasp concepts quickly;

Fluency in Portuguese and or French would be an added advantage.

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit written applications clearly marked the position being applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of both academic and professional qualifications to: ainos.tinarwo@greenfuel.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.