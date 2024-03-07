Radio and Communication Graduate Trainee (Chisumbanje)
Job Description
As part of its community development initiative, GreenFuel wishes to offer the above exciting opportunity for young, ambitious and highly motivated graduates. The successful incumbent(s) will undergo an intensive two-year graduate learnership program.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Communication, Journalism or related field passed with at least an Upper Second (2.1) degree Class from a recognized university;
- Aged 30 years and below;
- Excellent communication and team skills;
- Relevant industrial attachment experience;
- Knowledge of desktop publishing software ( InDesign/Photoshop/Coral Draw and video production tools ( Premier Pro);
- Proficient in Microsoft office, content management systems, and social media platforms;
- Manages time effectively, well organized, conscientious, meet deadlines and self-starter with the ability to work with minimum supervision;
- Keen to learn and able to grasp concepts quickly;
- Fluency in Portuguese and or French would be an added advantage.
How to Apply
Interested persons should submit written applications clearly marked the position being applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of both academic and professional qualifications to: ainos.tinarwo@greenfuel.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 09 March 2024
Green Fuel
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.