Radio Planning Engineers (Harare)

Job Description

NetOne Cellular (Private) Limited seeks to recruit highly motivated, outstanding and results oriented individuals to fill the above positions. The incumbents shall be responsible to the Radio Planning Manager.

Analysis, design, implementation, optimization and enhancement of GSM/UMTS/LTE mobile wireless networks.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performs radio site surveys, site candidate evaluation or selection and links budget planning for both new radio site integration and or radio site relocation.

Analyses systems, hardware and software problems and develops technical solutions.

Designs, installs and commissions mobile or cellular base stations.

Produces new sites data (parameters) as well as updating existing sites parameters including new parameters, . changes of configurations etc.

Performs health check activities on a regular routine manner for all sites and produces updated records accordingly.

6. Uses specialised propagation modelling tools to conduct coverage planning, interference analysis and optimisation.

Carries out optimization techniques (antenna selection for optimal horizontal/vertical performance, mechanical/ electrical tilting, appropriate transmit power setting, antenna clearance) for optimal site or cluster performance.

Provides high level support and technical expertise in RF technology.

Performs Optimisation of the cellular network on a regular basis using the available tools and prepares write up reports for management and keeps this record updated and available for access to the whole planning team.

Fixes all critical faults in a responsive manner and ensures minimal disruption of services.

Operates and maintains the mobile/cellular sites to retain high quality network performance and minimize faults.

Monitors the traffic of base stations and prepares statistic reports for management with recommendations.

Prepares weekly, monthly and quarterly reports on the Voice/SMS traffic and Data traffic per site.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Electronic or Electrical or Telecommunications Engineering or equivalent.

Two to three years' experience in a similar role.

Must have a valid drivers' license with a minimum of 2 years driving experience.

Strong track record in undertaking Wireless or other related projects.

Must have a thorough understanding of ITU-T recommendation series and standardization and POTRAZ regulations and specifications.

Competencies:

Must be a good team player.

Must be professional and energetic.

Should be able to work under pressure and also be available to work during odd hours of the day.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied with a detailed Curriculum tae should be sent to: recruitments@netone.co.zw

Deadline: 21 May 2023