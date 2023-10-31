Receiving And Dispatch Supervisor

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitors the unloading of all stock into the receiving department.

Ensures stock is thoroughly checked counted and inspected.

Ensures stock is received as per order.

Ensure cold chain principles are adhered to at all times on receiving and merchandising of perishables stock.

Monitor the flow of paperwork from receiving to inventory control for timely data entry.

Ensures Supplier’s Invoice conforms to ZIMRA VAT Invoice requirements.

Ensure that when dealing with suppliers, that relationships are maintained.

Liaise with the floor and receiving teams and ensure that expiries and breakages are within the targeted budget and that the stock rotation policy is being adhered to at all times.

Ensure that all soon to expire stock must be recorded in the expiries book and information passed to the Buyer to deal with accordingly.

Participate in scheduled stock takes, and assist Loss Control team with product location during stock counts and ensure stock integrity is maintained throughout the warehouse.

Oversees the movement of material from receiving to the warehouse in an efficient, effective and safe manner.

Ensures 100% compliance on the cleanliness and hygiene of the warehouse area and that fixture and fittings (shelving, fridges, and lighting) are in a good order.

Monitor the safety standards at the department, managing cases of workplace hazards such as fire safety or any possible injury at work.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or Degree in Purchasing & Supply Chain Management/ Retail Management.

At least 5 ‘O’ levels, including Mathematics and English.

At least 2 years’ experience in retail supermarket FMCG industry.

Skills And Competences:

An understanding of Human Resource Management concepts.

An understanding of various statutes governing the operations of a retail Supermarket.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to: